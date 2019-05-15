Motorists can expect to see work continue on Tucker Road as a median and turning lane are completed in preparation for the opening of Walmart late this summer.
The work is slated to take six weeks. It began April 30.
Each No. 1 north and south lane is closed and will remain closed until the work is complete. Traffic will not be allowed to make any left-hand turns in the construction zone. U-turns will be allowed at Tehachapi and at W. Valley boulevards, according to a Caltrans release.
