Every table was full, every chair taken at the Rotary Club of Tehachapi's 22nd annual Senior Holiday Luncheon held Thursday at St. Malachy's Catholic Church.
More than 260 seniors gathered for a day of friendship, socializing and a full turkey lunch with all the fixings, purchased by the Rotarians and cooked by Save Mart.
Members of Tehachapi High School's Interact Club serve the free lunch to the seniors every year. Following the lunch, Rotary members distributed to the seniors more than 150 prizes, which were donated by local businesses as gifts.
"It is a real pleasure to be able to do this for our seniors," said Rotary President Chris Naftel. "The seniors really look forward to our raffle, and almost all the seniors will go home with a gift."
