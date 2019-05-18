Vegetation at Brite Lake will flourish once more as the Rotary Club of Tehachapi generously donated 35 maple trees, which were planted Saturday morning along both sides of the entrance road to the Aquatic Recreation Area.
The tree-lined entrance will now be referred to as Rotary Grove.
"It's wonderful because we had 25 (trees) removed because of the drought," said Michelle Vance, manager of Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and a Rotarian. "It's really going to enhance the entrance into Brite Lake."
TVRPD removed the dead trees in 2017, Vance said. Before planting the new trees, the district prepared the soil and installed irrigation for the new trees.
"We are very thankful," Vance said. "It's a good partnership."
President Chris Naftel said the Rotary Club purchased three varieties of maple trees, one for each existing member of the club. However, two additional members have since joined.
Club members were joined by members of the Tehachapi High School and Valley Oaks High School Interact Clubs and local Boy Scouts to plant the trees Saturday morning, followed by a barbecue.
"We decided about two years to do this, and it just took awhile to get all the pieces in place and get it done," said Naftel.
The Rotary Club initially wanted to plant trees in a local, public area and TVRPD expressed its need after losing so many to the popular campground, the president said.
"I think this is the coolest thing the Rotary has done for awhile," said Rotarian Pat Doody. "We always wanted to do something local, and this is something that will endure and always be here."
The trees were purchased at JDB Nursery in Tehachapi.
"We got some really good trees from them, and they gave us a very good deal on the trees,"Naftel said. "We are real happy with the cooperation we got from them."
The Rotary Club will soon install a new sign to announce the grove to the public.
Said Naftel, "That's really special for us because we look to show our brand to the public and let everyone know the kinds of things that we do."
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi meets at noon Thursdays at The Shed. For more information, contact Tim Trujillo, membership chair, at 821-0086.
