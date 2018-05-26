Bakersfield-based Safe 1 Credit Union has, for the fourth consecutive year, earned a strong rating from outside reviewers. The credit union has a branch in Tehachapi.
Safe 1 is the only credit union in Kern County with an A+ designation by DepositAccounts.com. The designation suggests the institution is well capitalized and has strong financial ratios.
"This designation is a testament to the hard work of our management team and staff to maintain financial stability while providing valuable products and services to our members for years to come," Safe 1 Chairman Vernon Powers stated in a news release.
Safe 1 has more than $625 million in assets, about 66,000 members and branches in Bakersfield, Delano, Porterville, Taft, Tehachapi and Visalia.
