Hot dogs, family and fireworks — they're all part of Fourth of July celebrations. Residents in the city and the Greater Tehachapi area are reminded that the personal use of fireworks is prohibited, due to the high risk of unintentionally starting a fire.
So what are your options?
"In an area where someone lives they can see what types of community events host fireworks and they can leave it to the professionals,” said Andrew Freeborn, public information officer for the Kern County Fire Department.
Every year the city of Tehachapi hosts a public fireworks display near the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds. This year the display will start at 9 p.m. on July 4.
Tehachapi joins other communities — Lake Isabella, the Kern River Valley, Frazier Park — which prohibit personal fireworks use in wildland urban areas.
“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to leave them up to the professionals. It’s such as good way for families stay safe and the pressure is off them if something were to happen,” said Nicole Maul, regional communicator for the American Red Cross.
She added,“When you are outside for extended for periods of time, seniors citizens and children are affected differently from the heat. Be sure to hydrate.”
Here are some tips from a recent American Red Cross news release that can be helpful for preventing fires and staying safe during the holiday:
- Put perishable food in ice.
- Wash your hands before preparing food.
- Always supervise a barbecue grill and use it away from a house or anything that could catch fire.
- Never leave your children or pets inside a vehicle.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Wear light-colored clothing.
- Supervise children around a pool of water.
For more information on legal firework sales and where they can be used, fines and how to report illegal fireworks, visit: youlightitwewriteit.com/
