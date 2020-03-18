It wouldn't be a development project without a home office.
That's what the developers of Sage Ranch plan to do by renovating the retail space formerly occupied by Dahlia, A Boutique, located at 101 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
According to Stuart Nacht, vice president of residential development for Sage Ranch, the old dress shop is quickly being transformed into an inviting home base for the proposed 1,000-unit housing development project to be built in the city of Tehachapi.
The interior will feature a large-scale map of the projected villages and amenities.
Single-family lots will range between 3,200 and 5,500 square feet and will start at an estimated price of $275,000 to $295,000. The 138-acre housing tract is located off Valley Boulevard near Tehachapi High School.
The new office is projected to open May 1. For more information, visit GreenbriarCapital Corp.com.
