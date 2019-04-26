Looking for something fun for your kids to do this summer?
The Salvation Army in Tehachapi is gearing up for its annual summer kids' camp and is now taking applications for Camp Redwood Glen. Owned and operated by the Salvation Army, Camp Redwood Glen is located right outside Santa Cruz and 35 local children ages 8 through 17 are eligible to go for the week of June 10 through 15. Qualifying children can attend the camp for free.
Transportation to the camp will be provided by the Salvation Army through a charter bus.
For the whole week, the children will enjoy outdoor camping, or cabins for the younger children, swimming, archery and arts and crafts.
"Camp Redwood Glen was founded in 1946, and was originally targeted for at-risk children," said Jasmine Torres, Salvation Army administrative aide, who will also attend camp with the children.
According to Torres, the camp facility is rented out during the non-summer months to generate funds to host children during the camping season.
Campers begin the day singing by the flagpole, followed by breakfast. Because the camp is Christian-based, chapel services are held each day following breakfast.
Said Torres, "There is also a little creek they can go down to and hike. Every night, there is a campfire where we can all get together."
As a staff member and chaperone, Torres said that all staffers complete a series of online and site training, as well as background checks. All of the children who attend the camp are registered through the Salvation Army.
The camp is split up in two, according to age. The Discovery Camp section is for children ages 8 through 12 where they stay in the main area in cabins. Older children camp in tents in the Outdoor Adventure Camp section.
According to Johanna Valencia, Salvation Army Youth Center coordinator, children will have to show proof of current vaccinations and current address.
"It's a really great experience," said Valencia. "The children get to get out and into the woods and don't have any electronic devices. They get to interact with other children. It's spiritually uplifting, physically uplifting and emotionally uplifting."
Parents receive a list of required items each child needs to take to camp at the time of the registration.
Camp registration will continue through May 28; however, spaces are limited and campers are registered on a first-come, first-served basis.
To begin the registration process, visit the Salvation Army, located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army is also seeking sponsors for campers, and will be accepting donations both at its office location or at P.O. Box 1679, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
For more information, call 823-9508. Information on Camp Redwood Glen can be found at tsaredwoodglen.org.
