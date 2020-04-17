While the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains relatively low for Kern County's mountain region, the area is not immune to the brute force the virus has had on the economy in the few short months since the pandemic was first recognized nationwide.
In response to the stay in place order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19, small businesses across town have shuttered their doors and pink slips were handed to a record number of employees as a result.
While the majority of Tehachapi has battened down the hatches to weather out the storm, the Salvation Army is business as usual — well, almost.
According to Director Sandy Chavez, the Fresh Rescue food program, open to the public every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, is serving more people.
"We have not missed a beat, and we continue in all our food programs and our utility assistance programs," said Chavez.
In addition, Chavez said, the Salvation Army has partnered with the food banks in Bakersfield and is delivering food boxes to all of East Kern, California City, Mojave, Boron and Rosamond.
Chavez said she is now seeing new faces and currently serves approximately 50 people a day, an estimated 10 percent increase. Commodities day is held once a month, and serves approximately 200 people in addition.
At the start of the pandemic, Chavez said, she was forced to make the difficult decision to ask her senior volunteers to remain home for their own safety as at-risk members of the community.
"This was the majority of our volunteers, and they were not happy. They are having a hard time because they are so active, and this was a part of their daily routine. I'm just really praying for them," she said.
If it wasn't for the help of Albertsons and Save Mart grocery stores, Chavez said the Salvation Army could not fulfill the growing need.
"We are all in this together, and we got to help each other," said Greg Dodge, store director for Albertsons in Tehachapi.
Through its Fresh Rescue program, Dodge said that any product that is nearing its expiration date is donated to the Salvation Army year round.
"During the holidays, we collect for holiday boxes. We ask the community to help us, too," added Dodge.
Since the community at large is sheltering in place and spending down time cleaning out closets and cupboards, Chavez said she welcomes food donations as well as monetary donations to supplement her supplies. However, the Salvation Army is not accepting other donations, such as clothing, at this time as there is nowhere to store these items.
The Salvation Army is practicing safe distancing guidelines during Fresh Rescue (held from 9:30 to 11 a.m.) and commodities days (held the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Volunteers also wear personal protection equipment.
"I think that if we remain hopeful, and just allow the peace of God and understanding, we will all get through this. Being able to serve during this time is really humbling to me because you see people coming in trying to meet the needs of their families," said Chavez.
Located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd., the Salvation Army can be reached by calling 823-9508.
