In this photo from August 2017, children receive clothing and backpacks during the Salvation Army's back to-school drive.

 Darla A. Baker / Tehachapi News

Get ready to go back to school!

The Salvation Army will hold a Back 2 School event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at its office, 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd.

Children must be present to receive services, and parents must show proof of residence in Tehachapi, according to a Salvation Army notice.

Services will include free backpacks, school supplies, clothing and haircuts. Children will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.