Get ready to go back to school!
The Salvation Army will hold a Back 2 School event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at its office, 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Children must be present to receive services, and parents must show proof of residence in Tehachapi, according to a Salvation Army notice.
Services will include free backpacks, school supplies, clothing and haircuts. Children will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
