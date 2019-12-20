Ever since Nick Makroglous was a baby, he has been fascinated by all things related to paramedics, ambulances and public safety.
According to his mother, Samantha Makroglous, almost every birthday and Halloween since Nick was born nine years ago has been centered around an ambulance, fire, police or military theme.
"He has always had a natural attraction to all things EMS," said Samantha. "When he was very young, he was adamant about dressing his own cuts and scrapes, and if someone in the family gets hurt, Nick is the first to come to assess the situation and help."
On Thursday, Nick's mother took him to Hall Ambulance's Post 11 along with his grandparents, Betsy and Jed Hannan. Young Nick, who is a home-schooled student, was under the impression that he was going for a tour of the ambulance facility; however, a surprise was in store.
Nick and his family were greeted by Mark Corum, director of media services, and Paramedic Scott Walters, who proceeded to give the boy a tour of the indoor facility before heading outside to take a look at one of the iconic orange ambulances.
"Over the summer, Nick's mother contacted me and told me about how much he loves Hall ambulances," Corum said. "About a week and a half ago, his mother contacted me ... and asked if we had any toy Hall Ambulances because Nick, for his Christmas list, is asking for a toy ambulance."
Up until that point, Hall Ambulance only had one toy available to children: a plush, stuffed animal replica of their canine mascot, Siren.
"But, I told her we would work something out, and we got our elves to work," Corum said.
After touring the inside of the ambulance and hearing about its working parts, Walters presented Nick with Siren the stuffed mascot, a Hall Ambulance baseball cap with emblem pins and a Certificate of Recognition as a Junior Paramedic Honoree.
A loud, "Ho, Ho, Ho," was then heard, as Santa Claus suddenly appeared, carrying another gift for the boy. Upon opening the present, Nick found a Hall Ambulance toy vehicle, painted orange, and personalized with his name and age also painted on top.
"What better time of year to share this experience with Nick," Corum said.
According to his grandfather, Jed, law enforcement and public service careers are in the boy's genes.
"Nick's great-grandfather was chief of police in Bellevue, New Jersey, and my dad was a policeman on that force," said Jed.
For entertainment, Nick and his father, John, watch "Live Rescue" on television together every Monday.
"Thank you guys so much," Nick told the Hall paramedics, EMTs, Santa Claus and Siren. He then presented the staff with home baked goodies.
"I'm really proud of him. He always likes to help," said Nick's grandmother, Betsy Hannan.
Before leaving the facility, Nick mentioned he is already searching online for his first car ... a vintage ambulance for himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.