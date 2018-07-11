Residents of the Tehachapi area have been receiving calls from scammers who identify themselves as hospital employees and request personal information, such as credit card details, according to an Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley news release.
These scammers are also using Caller ID spoofing devices, making the calls seem to be coming from hospital phone lines, according to the release.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley said it does not request credit card details from patients over the phone. If you receive such a call, hang up, or call law enforcement if you have already given out your credit info to one of these scammers.
“We want to warn our friends and neighbors here in our community about this scam so they don’t become victims of fraud,” said Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley President Jeff Lingerfelt in the news release.
