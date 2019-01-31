Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America will canvass Tehachapi neighborhoods this week for canned food donations. Food cans collected from community doorsteps will be gathered and turned over to the local Salvation Army for food bank distribution.
Pick-up will done this Saturday by local scout collection teams.
Participating are local boys and girls, members of the various Cub Scout troops and Boy Scout Troops in and around the Tehachapi area. They ask that you put your canned goods in bags or boxes and then place them on your front doorstep before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.
