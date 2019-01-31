Scouts collect food

Members of Cub Scout troop 135 are seen in Bear Valley Springs placing donation notices and pick-up instructions on local doorsteps for their community drive to help end hunger in the Tehachapi area.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America will canvass Tehachapi neighborhoods this week for canned food donations. Food cans collected from community doorsteps will be gathered and turned over to the local Salvation Army for food bank distribution.

Pick-up will done this Saturday by local scout collection teams.

Participating are local boys and girls, members of the various Cub Scout troops and Boy Scout Troops in and around the Tehachapi area. They ask that you put your canned goods in bags or boxes and then place them on your front doorstep before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.