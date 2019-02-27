Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner has introduced a resolution that calls for the state to abandon the high-speed rail project, and the full Board of Supervisors will consider it at their March 12 meeting.
“The state of California’s High-Speed Rail Project has wasted billions of dollars with minimal progress,” language in the proposed resolution states.
The resolution calls for funds that would have been used on the project be diverted to local programs in the Central Valley and throughout the state.
If passed, the resolution would put the county in opposition to the state’s long-simmering project.
Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom cut the scope of the project, eliminating a planned route from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Currently, the state only plans to lay a track between Merced and Bakersfield.
