Incumbent Zack Scrivner of Tehachapi will keep his 2nd district seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, according to Kern County Elections Office returns out Wednesday morning.
Scrivner had 43.80 percent of the vote as of unofficial final results out at 1:47 a.m., with 162 of 162 precincts reporting. Teacher Whitney Weddell was a distant second with 27.47 percent while ranch manager Dalmas Bunn ranked third with 20.72 percent of the vote.
Parks equipment operator Michael Biglay only earned 8 percent of the vote.
