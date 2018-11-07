Incumbent Zack Scrivner of Tehachapi is likely to keep his 2nd district seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, according to Kern County Elections Office early returns.
Scrivner was leading by 45.13 percent as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 104 of 162 precincts reporting. Teacher Whitney Weddell was a distant second with 28.18 percent while ranch manager Dalmas Bunn ranked third with 18.77 percent of the vote.
Parks equipment operator Michael Biglay only earned 7.92 percent of the vote.
