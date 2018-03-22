The Tehachapi Police Foundation will host the second annual banquet to honor the Officer of the Year, Police Volunteer of the Year, Police Explorer of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year.
Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 17. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with drinks and appetizers, followed by dinner, dessert and awards presentations. The banquet will be held at the beautiful Rose Garden Estate.
Tehachapi Police Foundation is a nonprofit 501c3 corporation founded to cultivate a solid partnership between the Tehachapi Police Department and the residents it serves. The funds raised will benefit the Jacob Langston Memorial Scholarship Fund, equipment and programs to build relationships between officers and youth.
This year an opportunity drawing will be held prior to the event for a beautifully designed American flag by Eric Scarlett Designs. Additional designs will be available at the event as well. Watch for details on ticket sales for this soon.
We would like to thank our sponsors this year — Dignified Home Loan; Bill Kotz Agency; Jessika Harris, Realtor; South Street Digital, Inc.; Tammy Engel, Mortgage Advisor; Hall Ambulance Service and The Coffee Mill.
Tickets are on sale now — $60 for individuals and $400 for a table of eight. Seating is limited, so get them early. Contact Kim Nixon, 619-5123, or Jim Wallace, 343-0833 to purchase tickets by cash, check or credit card.
Kim Nixon is vice president of Tehachapi Police Foundation.
