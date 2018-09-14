Have you seen the city of Tehachapi grow? Remember when there was only one stop sign?
Tehachapi News is looking for people who would like to be interviewed and remember what the city, Cummings Valley, Bear Valley and other areas were like 20 to 50 years ago. Don't want to be interviewed, but have pictures? We want those too!
An article with the theme of "Remembering Tehachapi — the Past and Future" will be featured in the Sept. 26 edition.
Please email editorial@tehachapinews.com to set up an interview; call 661-823-6373 or come into Tehachapi News at 411 N. Mill St. before Sept. 20.
