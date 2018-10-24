traffic

A big-rig trailer blocked traffic on Highway 58 for a short time early in the morning on Oct. 24.

 Nick Smirnoff / Tehachapi News

A big-rig trailer loaded with hay blocked traffic temporarily on Highway 58 near the Mill Street off-ramp of Tehachapi early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. and found the trailer on its side blocking the two westbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic was momentarily halted as emergency units redirected traffic to Mill Street off-ramp. The Tehachapi Police Department helped direct traffic until Caltrans arrived. There were no reported injuries.