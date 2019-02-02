A single vehicle semi truck and trailer accident during Saturday afternoon’s storm slowed westbound traffic on Highway 58 at Broome Road.
A California Highway Patrol officer said the two occupants of the truck were only slightly injured. The cause was under investigation and it was not immediately known whether Saturday's rain and heavy wind may have contributed to the accident.
Traffic was down to one lane for most of the afternoon as heavy equipment had to be brought in to remove the damaged cab and its empty box trailer. A small amount of fuel that came out during the incident was cleaned up by the Kern County Fire Department.
