State Sen. Shannon Grove will host a town hall Friday in Tehachapi for residents of the 16th Senate District to share concerns about the Public Safety Power Shutoffs that happened last year.
The town hall will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Suite A.
In addition to the Senate Republican leader, Mayor Susan Wiggins and representatives of the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office and Southern California Edison are expected.
More information and an RSVP link is available at https://grove.cssrc.us/content/psps-town-hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.