Sentencing for a man convicted of raping a woman after being hired by the woman's husband to commit the crime has been postponed after a hearing Thursday in which it was determined he'll receive a new attorney.
Haliki Green Jr., 44, is next due in court June 15 to confirm which attorney will be replacing Fred Gagliardini, his current lawyer. He'll also argue for a new trial.
A jury convicted Green last month of rape and other offenses, and he faces a life term in prison.
Russell Higgins, the Tehachapi man who paid Green $200 to rape his wife while he held her down, was sentenced May 24 to 53 years to life in prison.
According to court documents, Higgins hired Green to commit the crime after the two spent hours in a motel room on Union Avenue doing drugs on March 4, 2016. Then they traveled to the wife's residence in Tehachapi and waited inside her bedroom for her to return from work.
When she got home, they bound her hands and restrained her from leaving the bedroom, according to the documents. Green then raped her, following Higgins' direction, and inflicting great bodily injury, prosecutors said.
Upon being arrested, Green told police he is homeless and a methamphetamine addict, and $200 is a lot of money to him, the documents said. He said he believed he was hired to have consensual sex with the woman, not rape her, but he became afraid when Higgins held the woman down and ordered him to engage in sex with her.
He said he thought they were "role-playing."
Green told police he kept apologizing to the woman during the act, the documents said. He said he just wanted the money.
Green is expected to receive a prison term similar to that of Higgins.
