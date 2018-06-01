The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Golden Hills area of Tehachapi.
The department said deputies from the Tehachapi substation were sent to the 19700 block of Kid Place around 11:55 a.m. Friday after getting a report of an injured person. When they arrived, deputies found a deceased woman inside a residence.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of her family by the Coroner's Office. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
