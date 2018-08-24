Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office narcotics division were in the process of seizing an undisclosed amount of marijuana-related products Friday from Ashes Tehachapi, a business at 20681 W. Valley Blvd.
Sheriff's officials are enforcing an ordinance prohibiting establishments from selling or distributing commercial medicinal or recreational cannabis, said Cmdr. Adam Plugge, commander of the investigations division for KCSO.
The department arrived at the location with a search warrant at 11 a.m.
The seizure of products from illegal cannabis businesses is an ongoing process from the county and even legal cannabis businesses are due to be closed in November, unless they apply for an extension, Plugge said.
Even though California voters approved the Adult Use of Marijuana Act on Nov. 8, 2016, allowing anyone 21 years and older to use, possess and grow up to six marijuana plants inside a private residence, this does not apply to dispensaries or businesses, unless the counties allow it.
Plugge said, "The State of California has passed laws that do allow it, but within that law it does allow for counties to enforce and develop their own regulations in regards to marijuana sales. The county of Kern has banned the sale of marijuana or cannabis products."
A representative of the business said he did not want to comment.
The business was closed Friday morning, with no information on when it might reopen.
