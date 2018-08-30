A man who deputies say fired at a Kern County sheriff's sergeant in Rosamond Wednesday was arrested following a standoff.
Harvey Jensen, 65, was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a peace officer and recklessly discharging a firearm.
The events leading to the shooting began at 10:22 p.m. when the Sheriff's Office received a call from a man saying his wife was possibly shot, deputies said. The man and possible victim were in a residence in the 25700 block of Dinkey Avenue, near the end of 255th Street West in Rosamond.
A sergeant was the first to arrive at the scene and a suspect later identified as Jensen fired an unknown number of rounds at his marked patrol utility vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. The rounds struck the vehicle in the area of the front passenger door.
The sergeant, uninjured, moved to a safe location.
The Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew to the scene and located Jensen standing outside his residence in the 25900 block of Sue Avenue, according to sheriff's officials. He was holding a long gun.
Deputies surrounded the residence and officials convinced Jensen to surrender, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The victim who was reported in the phone call was uninjured but had been shot at an unknown number of times, deputies said.
