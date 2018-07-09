Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood plans to ask the Board of Supervisors to place on the November ballot a measure that would levy a 1-cent sales tax increase on transactions in unincorporated county areas.
If passed by the voters, the measure would add 1 cent to every $1 purchase in unincorporated county areas, or those areas outside the cities.
In a letter provided to the supervisors prior to the meeting, Youngblood said the tax is estimated to generate approximately $35 million for the county each year.
The sheriff proposed using the money to bolster the current $18.8 million budget deficit the county incurred two years ago when revenue from property taxes tanked.
The county is currently in the third year of a four-year deficit mitigation plan, which is expected to bring the county back into the black without the use of extra revenue.
As part of the plan, most county departments have been forced to reduce their budgets by 8.5 percent over the last two years in deficit reduction efforts, and are expected to reduce their budgets by 5.5 percent in the next two years.
Youngblood said in the letter the county’s public safety departments have incurred nearly $10 million in ongoing operation reductions and have deferred hiring for critical positions as well as equipment purchases.
“This budget deficit will continue to have significant impacts on the provision of all public safety services in Kern County, particularly in the areas of law enforcement and fire services,” Youngblood said in the letter.
The current county sales tax for unincorporated areas of the county is 7.25 percent, with the sheriff’s proposal seeking to raise it to 8.25 percent.
A simple majority of voters would be required to approve the tax.
The funds collected by the sales tax increase would be deposited into the county’s general fund and not earmarked for any specific use.
“These funds could potentially help the Sheriff’s Office to fill vacant positions, reopen substations previously closed due to the current budget, and purchase critical, frontline equipment needed to support the Sheriff’s Office and other public safety operations,” Youngblood said in the letter.
If the supervisors choose to allow the measure to proceed to the ballot, the County Counsel would draft the proposed ballot language and ordinances along with other necessary documents.
The discussion is scheduled to take place during the supervisors’ morning meeting. It takes place at 9 a.m. at 1115 Truxtun Ave.
