The Kern County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in a homicide investigation on the death of Cheyenne Watkins, 23, whose body was found June 1 in Golden Hills. The coroner said Watkins died from a gunshot wound to the head.
KCSO said in a news release Wednesday, Aug. 15, that interviews have been conducted on the case, but still no arrest has been made. The Sheriff's Office said detectives believe there are remaining witnesses who have not been contacted. People are encouraged to come forward by contacting the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or calling the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
Watkins' body was found at an abandoned residence on the 19700 block of Kid Place. The last known contact with friends or family was made on Monday, May 28.
Since Watkins' death, friends, family and the Tehachapi community have taken to social media and the streets seeking answers. A Justice for Cheyenne Walk was coordinated July 21 in honor of Watkins, and the family has set up a GoFundMe to offer a reward for finding the individual that killed Watkins.
