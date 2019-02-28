Police responded to a report of shots fired early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood in Golden Hills.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., several people reported hearing shots fired in the 21000 block of Golden Hills Boulevard, according to Angela Monroe, public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
"One vehicle was shot with a bullet," Monroe said Thursday afternoon. "Possibly two or three people were reportedly running from the scene, but no suspect is in custody."
According to Monroe, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
