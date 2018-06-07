The sisters of Cheyenne Watkins, who was killed by a gunshot to the head and found dead last week in Golden Hills, came forward in a video on Facebook Thursday claiming that the Kern County Sheriff's Office has not been properly responding to the case.
Sgt. David Hubbard said in response that the sheriff's office has conducted numerous interviews since day one and has leads on the investigation. He said a lack of action on the part of the detectives could not be "further from the truth."
Watkins' sister Samantha Strong said that given it has been a week since Watkins was found dead June 1 and information has been relayed to the investigators, "It is ridiculous that we don't have anything."
Another sister, Shannon Spears, said the investigators need to follow up with the case and that "someone needs to go to jail."
Although the sisters said the family has not been notified of any leads or a timeline, Hubbard explained that all details cannot be shared with the family in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
The family encourages people to come forward with any information by calling the sheriff's office, the Secret Witness line or even by relaying details to the family so they can pass it on.
A fundraiser and car wash will take place Saturday at Savannah's Old Town Saloon to raise money for Watkins' cremation and a small funeral service that will be private for close family and friends.
Strong said she is thankful for the anonymous donor of $500 to Wood Family Funeral Service.
If you have information, call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.