There are fairies at work among us, sprinkling joy to the women of Tehachapi.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on the world physically and financially. But what impact has it had on members of the community emotionally?
In an effort to combat the loneliness, a group of local women started their own chapter of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits by delivering gift baskets filled with goodies, including the namesake spirits.
The Facebook movement first started across the country in Maryland with several members hailing from Tehachapi. As membership began to boom, it just made sense to start a chapter locally.
Less than two weeks later, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits - Tehachapi membership now stands at 1,400; however, it continues to grow with each passing day as the mission has become infectious.
Here's how it works.
Women in Tehachapi and surrounding areas who are 21 years of age or older are invited to join the private group by answering a few questions. Members will be screened to assure they meet the age requirements. Also, no discussions about politics or the virus are allowed on the group site.
Those who wish to be "sprinkled" with a gift basket are asked to include their address to postings and the "fairies" will pick who they want to deliver a basket to.
But you don't have to wait to be sprinkled to do some sprinkling of your own by picking someone you know, a total stranger, coworker or neighbor to bless with a gift of your choosing. Once sprinkled, everyone is encouraged to sprinkle someone else in return.
"It just popped up on my (Facebook) feed, and I thought it was a great idea," said Mimi Whitney, who was invited to join in as an administrator, about how the local chapter started. "Heather (Heaslet) and Valerie (Bodley Montgomery) were a part of that as well, and decided to create their own local group."
Whitney went on to say that she wasn't surprised by how fast the local chapter took off.
"I had a feeling it was going to happen based on what happened with the other group," she said.
Whitney said one of the coolest aspects of the group is seeing all the pictures posted by people who receive a basket.
"They are incredibly thankful. I think some people are feeling really isolated right now, and it's a bit of a connection to the community so they don't feel so alone," said Whitney.
Mistie Melton said she has taken the Facebook movement one step further by delivering goody bags to both adults and children, sans alcohol of course. She and her son, Josh, 10, enjoy the time they spend together delivering the gift bags around the community. As of Friday, they had delivered 18 gift baskets.
Asked what is the hardest thing about being in quarantine, Josh said, "Not being able to see my friends and going to school." He went on to say that it felt good delivering the baskets to other children.
Member Tina Rubidoux Larson has also delivered numerous gift baskets around town. Most fun, she said, is making deliveries without being noticed.
"I felt like a crazy kid dingdong ditching. I did not get caught. You are supposed to ring their doorbell and leave it at the door. What fun this is," said Larson.
Most of all, Larson said the best part of being a member of the Facebook group is seeing the generosity of the fairies, who act without any ulterior motives other than to spread love and compassion.
Now that women and children are getting dusted with love, the next step is obvious.
You guessed it. Brothers of the Traveling Beverages - Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.