Six inmates were injured — including one who was shot in the buttocks — during a riot Sunday afternoon at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi.
Lt. Brian Parriott, spokesman for CCI, said the riot broke out at about 1:33 p.m. at Facility A's yard area, but it is unclear what prompted it.
Parriott said the six injured inmates were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition. He said the injuries appeared to be minor.
Three shots were fired by a correctional officer as warnings and as an act to preserve life once the disturbance broke out, Parriott said. One of those shots is what hit the one inmate in the buttocks.
Inmates had made multiple weapons and after the riot subsided, inmates attempted to conceal them in drains.
Approximately 65 inmates were involved in the riot, Parriott said.
An investigation is underway and California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi is currently on lockdown.
