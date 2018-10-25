The Tehachapi Unified School District board unanimously approved some construction bid packages for the new sixth-grade center to be built on the east side of Jacobsen Middle School and discussed other business at Tuesday's regular board meeting.
The 13,175-square-foot building will have 10 classrooms. It will accommodate up to 300 students and will replace the now-aging portable classrooms.
Six bids were awarded and two were rejected. Those need to be rebid due to irregularities and because items that should have been included were left out, said Rob Trost, project architect for Ordiz Melby Architects, Inc. in Bakersfield.
“Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin with excavation and underground utilities on Nov. 13, 2018 with completion by end of July 2019,” Trost said.
Interim Superintendent Paul Kaminski said the probable cost of all the projects after bids, a 5 percent contingency and after two rebid packages amounts to $6,928,116.
Critical incident report
Student services director Dennis Ferrell presented an update on follow-up to the state’s 211-page Critical Incident, stating how the district is doing with correcting Individualized Education Plans for special education students.
Parents, in summer 2017, had previously spoken out questioning why some special education services were not in compliance with state regulations.
A second follow-up from the state and the district will happen Nov. 7 to review 20 files to determine compliance.
On the initial call, when 60 to 100 files were reviewed, the district was not aware that representatives from the California Department of Education were going to speak with teachers, students, school psychologists and others without letting the district know.
On the first visit from CDE representatives, Ferrell said, the district was concerned that the state requested access to an online data system where only partial history for students' IEPs were located. This request was denied due to a special password that would need to be created for them and it would not show the full student history of each report, added Ferrell.
“The fact that they are an oversight committee and we are questioning giving them access to our data seems that we are not being very transparent,” said board member Dean A. Markham.
He added, “It seems they are trying to verify consistency through both systems and if there is inconsistency, that opens up the door for additional procedure violations.”
In response, Ferrell said, “We are not denying them access to our data, we are actually giving full information and complete records rather than just partial records through the electronic way."
Ferrell added that physical copies of the records were to be provided.
Other business
A special effort is being made to attach more documents that pertain to items on the agenda and so board members will have the information, said Kaminski.
Sometimes some documents are not ready or need to be complete before uploading to the agenda, but the issue is being addressed, said board president Leonard Evansic.
