New shiny classroom desks, colorful artwork, new technology and art supplies await students in the new wing of the sixth-grade center at Jacobsen Middle School. Parents and students toured the new wing intended just for them at an open house and ribbon-cutting Monday.
“It’s cool. I like it,” said 12-year old Audrey Landers. “I like the smart boards. We just had a pull down screen in the old classroom. All our desks were different colors and now our desks have rollers so teachers can move them.”
Landers knows where her desk is located in the new classroom, as she has been using it for the past two weeks. She brought her family to the open house to meet her teachers and show them her classrooms.
The 13,175-square-foot building on the east side of campus has 10 classrooms. It will accommodate up to 300 students and now replaces the previous aging classrooms. The classrooms have air-conditioning and each space is close to 800 square feet.
Some 100-plus people came to tour the new facility.
Teachers stood in each classroom, demonstrating how they are using the new Smart TV’s that allows them to write, draw, show videos, pull up information on the internet and help students learn. The new desks are connected, but can come apart via wheels that roll on the carpet.
Former principal of Jacobsen Middle School Paul Kaminski remembers suggesting the new sixth-grade wing six years ago and said, “Principal Sharon Heitman invited me to be here on Tuesday when the students first entered. Being here as they walked in so excited gave me chills as it did tonight at the ribbon-cutting.”
The Tehachapi Unified School District board approved the project in August 2018.
