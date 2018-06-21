As temperatures rise, you may have noticed more snakes coming out to bask in the sun or hiding in cool grass at midday. When people find the only venomous type of snake native to the Tehachapi area, the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake, there’s a group that’s been around for years to help — The Snake Guys.
The Bear Valley Snake Guys, currently comprised of six individuals who live in the Bear Valley Springs area, are a volunteer group that takes calls when rattlesnakes are found on people’s properties. They will capture the snakes and relocate them to a remote area, or even rehabilitate those that are injured.
Founder Ron Hayton said the organization began more than 30 years ago when he was working as a fireman and was asked to help with handling snakes.
“The dispatchers nicknamed us the snake guys,” said Hayton, who explained how the Bear Valley Police Department starting referring emergency calls to him and his partners. Even now, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has their phone numbers to share with callers.
Today, the group gives talks at local group meetings about snake avoidance and safety. They advertise with phone numbers on their vehicles, keep gear in their cars ready for calls and distribute business cards. And it is all self-funded, aside from some donations.
“Everybody that’s in this organization is enthused about what we do, or we wouldn’t be doing it, Hayton said.
Hayton said the group developed out of a necessity to inform people about snakes and prevent people from killing them. He said that as people in the area have become more educated, the group has received more calls during snake season.
So far this season, they have responded to 38 calls for rattlesnakes as well as calls that turned out to be gopher, king, garter and striped racer snakes, which are all non-venomous and do not get relocated.
Hayton said there are many “untruths and rumors” about snakes that the group tries to combat. One thing they try to explain is that snakes help control local rodent populations.
“Ground squirrels and deer mice kill more people in the whole western United States than snakes do,” said Hayton in regard to how rodents can spread diseases.
Debbie Swarens, the only woman in the group, started about 10 years ago after seeing a presentation and choosing to join. She explained how one misunderstanding is that people often confuse the mountain king snake for coral snakes, which are venomous and live nowhere near the area.
The group shared stories of things that have happened on snake calls. They said some false alerts have included going out to find a millipede, alligator lizards, and for Michael Kemp, who has been a part of the group for 15 years, a pile of what was actually dog poop.
They have also had their own experiences with rattlesnakes. Kemp said he was once gardening lavender bushes in front of his house and accidentally reached in and grabbed a rattlesnake.
“And a lot of people use lavender to keep the snakes away,” Kemp laughed.
Kemp and Steve Headrick, another member, said animals, namely cats and ground squirrels, are useful indicators to tell when a snake is nearby.
Not all of the members had prior experience with animals or handling snakes, but Hayton said he has been doing this since he was 3 years old after being taught about snakes by his granddad, who was Native American and did not kill animals. He said he took a snake home for the first time at age 5.
“Ever since Adam and Eve, snakes have been picked on because they’re ‘bad,’” Hayton said.
Hayton said he has even seen rattlesnakes evolve over time by using their rattles less since doing so can get them killed. He said the biggest ones actually tend to be the most docile since that keeps them alive.
For snake safety, tips to follow are to wear boots and long pants, be cautious when walking in brushy areas, keep your yard clear and watch when reaching in somewhere a snake could hide, like Kemp's lavender bushes. And if you need help with a rattlesnake, give The Snake Guys a call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.