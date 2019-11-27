The first Tehachapi winter storm of the season brought heavy snow and closed many roads early Wednesday morning.
The area was already covered with at least two inches of snow that morning, with more expected through Friday morning, said Andy Bollenbacher, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hanford.
"The storm originated towards the gulf of Alaska and swinged down towards the Southeast and hit the California coast," said Bollenbacher.
He added that six to eight inches of snow is expected around the Tehachapi pass and one to two feet of snow past 5,000 feet.
A weather alert has been issued until 4 a.m. Friday. Motorists are encouraged to limit driving, carry chains, water, food and warm clothing if they must travel.
Highway 58 currently is still open and has no travel restrictions, according to the Caltrans website at roads.dot.ca.gov. This was as of 9:51 a.m. Wednesday.
Roads currently closed include:
Location: CAMERON RD Area: CLOSED FROM TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS TO HWY 58 Date Closed: 11/27/2019 7:30:00 AM Reason: SNOW AND ICE
Location: OAK CREEK RD Area: CLOSED FROM KOCH ST TO TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS RD Date Closed: 11/27/2019 7:30:00 AM Reason: SNOW AND ICE
Location: TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS Area: CLOSED AT OAKCREEK RD, BACKUS RD, CAMERON RD AND HIGHLINE RD Date Closed: 11/27/2019 7:00:00 AM Reason: SNOW AND ICE
