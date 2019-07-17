Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is proposing a large-scale solar project that will help offset the hospital's energy use, reduce greenhouse emissions and save money. This was discussed at the July 16 regular board meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.
“We’re proud to embrace environmentally conscious initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint, particularly in Tehachapi, which has been a global leader in green energy for decades,” AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt said in a news release. “The savings we’ll have from this initiative can be rolled directly into providing patient care for our community. That’s something we can all be excited about.”
However, the district’s approval is needed to move forward because the hospital and some other buildings are only leased by Adventist Health. Whether the district approves the project will be discussed at a future meeting.
The project is slated to start in November, with work to be completed by May 2020. It can potentially save the district $3.7 million over the next 20 years, said the release.
Four acres of ground-based panels would be located on the west and north sides of the hospital, said Shay Ohrel, senior director of solutions for ENGIE, a solar company installing the panels.
Adventist Health is slated to sign a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement that allows the electricity to be at a fixed price that is below current electric rates, according to a handout at the district's meeting.
“This provides fantastic economic benefits year one,” said Kyle Goehring, executive vice president of Jones Lang LaSalle, adviser for the project. He added, “At year 20, you are still operating at 90 percent efficiency, so there is still a great benefit associated with solar energy.”
The project is part of more than 13 other Adventist Health facilities striving to install solar from Los Angeles to Mendocino County and collectively save millions of dollars, while helping the environment, said the release.
