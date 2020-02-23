Have you voted yet? Voting is clearly underway.
Mail-in ballots are already out. If your ballot is still sitting on the kitchen table, yet to be tended to, however, just know that it must be postmarked by March 3 and received by March 6.
California now allows same-day voter registration. Just show up at a polling place on March 3, fill out the registration form and then cast your vote. The registrar will figure out later if you're legit before formally tabulating your votes.
Don't expect to know the outcome of the election the morning of March 4.
The Secretary of State says it may take a few days to complete the tabulation, in part because of voter accommodations such as same-day registration and ever-more-popular vote by mail. The majority of California’s 20 million registered voters are expected to vote by mail, rendering the term "Election Day" all but meaningless.
We saw that asterisk in action two years ago when the results of some congressional races were up in the air for a week or more — including, most noteworthy, the 21st Congressional District race between incumbent David Valadao, a Republican, and challenger TJ Cox, a Democrat. Cox, trailing throughout election night and for several days afterward, pulled out a narrow victory with the last several hundred ballots.
California will have a major impact on the outcome of the race for Democratic Party's presidential nominee. The state's 415 Democratic delegates will be distributed according to the results of the March 3 balloting.
California will be one of 13 states voting on Super Tuesday, March 3.
This state's voters will select legislative and congressional candidates in the so-called "jungle primary" with the top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advancing to showdowns in November.
