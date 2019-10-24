Power for some Southern California Edison customers in Tehachapi is currently shut off Thursday due to statewide Public Safety Power Shutoffs meant to decrease the risk of wildfires.
Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs and some unincorporated communities within the Tehachapi area are without power as of Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., putting the total number of Kern County customers without electricity at 5,289, said sce.com.
No information was specifically provided on the count of Greater Tehachapi customers who are without power.
Areas that are under consideration within the Greater Tehachapi area to have their power turned off include Golden Hills, Old Town, Alpine Forest, Keene, Loraine and Sand Canyon.
For more information, visit: sce.com/safety/wildfire/psps
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.