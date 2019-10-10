Southern California Edison customers in some parts of Greater Tehachapi are either without power or under consideration to still have their power turned off due to the recently implemented statewide Public Safety Power Shutoffs program to help reduce wildfires.
Sand Canyon, Loraine, Twin Oaks, areas in Bear Valley Springs and near Cummings Valley were without power as of noon Thursday, and the shut-off is expected to last into Friday, said Mary Ann Milbourn, a spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.
She did not have an estimate of the number of customers impacted.
“We really don’t like turning off the power, but we really are doing this to protect the public,” Milbourn said. She added, “These are all high fire risk areas.”
Many other areas that are subject to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs as of 4:30 a.m. Thursday include: Sand Canyon, Keene, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, according to scemaintenance.com.
Some 5,369 Southern California Edison customers in Kern County between Tehachapi and other unincorporated areas are without power, said Milbourn.
Customers will receive an email warning them of the power shut-off and when their power is restored.
Milbourn said the company is encouraging customers to go online and make sure their contact information is up to date so they can be contacted. Information about outages locations can be found at sce.com/outagealerts.
The public is urged to plan in advance for supplies and take precautions if they see damaged equipment.
Food, lights, batteries and other supplies are important in the event of a power outage. If people see power lines on the ground, they should stay away and call 9-1-1, said Milbourn.
