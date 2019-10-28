Power for some Southern California Edison customers in Tehachapi was shut off Monday due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs occurring around the state and meant to decrease the risk of wildfires.
Bear Valley and some areas of Golden Hills, Tehachapi city limits, Highline Road, Old Towne Road, W. Valley Boulevard, and other roads are without power, as of 4 p.m. Oct. 28., according to sce.com.
"The plan is to have all these customers restored either late this evening or at the latest in the morning tomorrow," said Robert Vivillegas, spokesman for Southern California Edison.
Vivillegas added that this may be temporary as "significant weather" is expected to "come through late night on Tuesday into Wednesday."
Customers should prepare for power to go down again as high winds are expected mid-week, said Vivillegas.
To receive SCE’s public safety power shutoff notifications, which can be sent send by phone, email or text, visit sce.com/outagealerts or call customer service at 800-655-4555.
