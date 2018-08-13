The Sonic Drive-In on Valley Boulevard in Tehachapi was closed by county health inspectors Monday who found vermin feces, improper plumbing and cleanliness issues, according to the health inspection report.
The report stated that vermin feces were found in storage areas and on the floor beneath wire storage racks. According to health inspectors, the manager "stated that he knew it needed some work."
Other problems noted in the health inspection include grease buildup on fryers, trash behind equipment, leaks from sinks because of improper flooring and a dirty ceiling, walls and floors.
The report stated, "Observed a buildup of grime, grease and debris throughout the complete facility. Under each movable unit and on the equipment."
Kern County Public Health Services recommended in the report that the facility be cleaned and degreased to decrease risk of harboring vermin or of cross-contamination.
The health department said a hearing will be scheduled with the restaurant to develop a plan to address these issues.
The local Sonic did not answer the phone and could not be reached for comment as of Monday afternoon.
