Participants' eyes shined bright and rallied around the flaming torch held by various members of the Tehachapi Police Department as they ran the mile-long journey for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Monday.
More than 50 people cheered and waved signs to encourage runners to finish the race for the 32nd annual run.
“These kind of fundraisers bring awareness and gets our athletes to where they never thought they would be,” said Kellie Peterson, regional sports manager for the Special Olympics Southern California. She added that the Special Olympics are free and many participants go on trips to competitions around California and the world.
This fundraiser was for the first time held in Tehachapi, with hopes to bring more activities for the disabled.
“Our role is to make that awareness to the public and having that kind of opportunity here in Tehachapi today is fantastic,” said Mark McCorkle, executive director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California.
The torch run will go on to finish in Lancaster and Palmdale on Monday and a complete 900 miles will be run in Southern California to raise funds for the organization. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has raised more than $700 million in the past 37 years.
For more information, visit sosc.org.
