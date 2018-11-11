A fire ignited in the light grass at the dead-end of High Gun Road in Stallion Springs near Tehachapi at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but the Kern County Fire Department was able to gain control of the blaze and stop its progression within minutes, holding it to 20 acres.
No structures were in immediate danger and there were no evacuations. A call for bulldozers and an additional strike team was later canceled.
The Fire Department attacked the fire with an air attack ship and Helicopter 408 out of Keene. Fire crews initially had difficulty getting to the remote location and laid 50-foot hose lines to get water to the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.