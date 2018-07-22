Zack Scrivner

Zack Scrivner

The Stallion Springs Property Owners Association will hold a general meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Stallion Springs Corral Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.

Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner is slated to discuss budget and economic development matters, according to a flier from the organization.

Other business matters include: hear POA updates since the last meeting; obtain important event dates; meet the newly elected POA board; and sign up to be a POA member if you haven't already.

There will be free coffee and muffins.