The Stallion Springs Property Owners Association will hold a general meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Stallion Springs Corral Room, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner is slated to discuss budget and economic development matters, according to a flier from the organization.
Other business matters include: hear POA updates since the last meeting; obtain important event dates; meet the newly elected POA board; and sign up to be a POA member if you haven't already.
There will be free coffee and muffins.
