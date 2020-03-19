A Stallion Springs woman was arrested March 12 following an investigation involving a 16-year-old juvenile who ran away from home in January.
Tiffany Ferguson, 39, of Stallion Springs was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of several felony charges, including furnishing a minor with marijuana, keeping a place to sell/etc. a controlled substance, and two counts of willful cruelty to a child, according to a Stallion Springs Police Department news release issued Thursday.
Stallion Springs police began the investigation after the runaway juvenile was found to be safe and healthy in Tehachapi. Officers placed the juvenile in protective custody, according to the news release.
A separate investigation was done looking at the home living conditions and alleged abuse occurring at the minor’s home, police reported. A report was completed and submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review with requested charges, according to the news release.
Ferguson was booked into the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield on a $65,000 bond.
According to the Kern County Superior Court website, she is scheduled to appear for a felony arraignment at 9 a.m. March 27 at the East Division in Mojave.
