Stallion Springs police are investigating a March 26 shooting on Capot Court that they described as possibly an accident.
A 20-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the pelvic region shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a Stallion Springs Police Department news release.
"It appears as though this incident occurred inside of a vehicle and could have been accidental," the news release said.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Kern Medical with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact investigators at 661-861-3110 or send an anonymous tip by text messaging TIP- nixle.us/BQJW6.
