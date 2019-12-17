The city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Police Department partnered with Houchin Community Blood Blank to bring a series of donation drives through its mobile donation center.
According to Natalie Gattuso, registrar, Houchin had nearly met its goal of 36 units by collecting 27 units by Monday afternoon.
Each blood donor received a "Star Wars" T-shirt, which read on the reverse side, "The life force is still in you."
"We have had a steady flow of people," said Anmarie Trevino, account manager for Houchin Community Blood Bank. "Tehachapi really turns out for this event."
This was the second blood drive event using the mobile donation center at City Hall.
For more information on donating blood, visit HCCB.com. For more information on future blood drives in Tehachapi, contact community engagement specialist Key Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119.
