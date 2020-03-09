Many Greater Tehachapi special community service districts are soon expecting a new power source — in the form of a generator — that will help prepare for the continued supply of potable water for future Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
“I’m really thrilled for the constituents in the Tehachapi area. It will go a long way and help essential services continue. We have to live with PSPS. We have no choice,” said Georgianna Armstrong, emergency services manager for Kern County.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services issued the Kern County Fire Department Office of Emergency Services $586,419 for fiscal year 2019.
The process for the grant required the department sign and return a letter in receipt of the award, without having to provide local matching funds or submit an application, said Armstrong.
The goal was to protect “individuals with access and functional needs, medical baseline and socially vulnerable populations, transportation, emergency public information and preservation of essential functions,” said a Cal OES letter from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office dated Oct. 25, 2019.
Three special community services districts — Golden Hills, Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs — each were allocated a different amount, ranging from $42,000 to $154,700.
Armstrong said these areas were the hardest hit during various times the power was shut off by electricity companies during PSPS events in 2019.
Even though the county was required to collaborate with various communities throughout the county, it was not stated what should be allotted to special districts, she added.
Eligible projects included backup power services, clean and green energy solutions, and developing action plans to help community members.
Kern OES invited various county and city representatives to participate in a meeting discussing proposed actions to use the funding and assign priority levels to projects in January.
David Aranda, interim manager for the Stallion Springs Community Services District, attended the meeting.
“It was probably one of the most inspirational meetings I’ve been to where everyone was working together," said Aranda.
He added that some at the meeting realized that the special districts needed help and offered to wait on some of their projects. The district asked for a generator capable of handling water that is pumped out of the main producing well off Pellisier Road, and was awarded funding.
“Everyone in the room knew that the needs by all the various agencies would amount in dollars to much more than what the grant was for. What was so impressive was that each entity provided their respective top priority to assist in regard to future PSPS activations,” Aranda said in a letter.
More than 1,200 residential and commercial customers depend on water from the district, so this additional generator will assist in case the electricity goes down.
The county is now at a point of deciding which vendor will be selected and how to approach purchasing the generators, said Armstrong.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved awarding the funds so three generators for Golden Hills, six for Bear Valley Springs, and one for Stallion Springs be purchased. This was passed at the Feb. 4 meeting.
The city of Tehachapi also received an allocation of $300,000 to purchase a generator, sharing in $8 million from state PSPS funding given to 35 other cities in California; that was separately awarded and not from Kern OES.
