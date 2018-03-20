You might want to keep your umbrella on hand this week, as Kern County is expected to get a lot of rain in the coming days.
“This is a once-in-five-years kind of storm,” said Brian Oches, a meteorologist at NWS. “Most of the rain will be coming Wednesday night into Thursday. There could be some slight rain on Friday as the system moves through the area.”
A storm coming in late Tuesday and expected to last through Thursday is forecast to bring in between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain to Bakersfield, according to the National Weather Service, more than the average 1-1.5 inches for Valley communities.
Precipitation totals through Monday could nearly double the 2.34 inches of rain the Bakersfield area has had so far this year.
The mountain areas of Kern County such as Tehachapi and Lake Isabella are expected to get even more rain. Oches said those areas will likely receive 2 to 3 inches of rain. The Grapevine could get up to of 4 inches.
“We have a flash-flood watch for the Tehachapi mountains and the other mountain areas of Kern County,” he said.
Oches said there are no plans to issue flash-flood warnings to any part of the county outside of the mountain areas.
The Kern County Fire Department will be on hand to help residents from mountain communities, such as through offering sandbags.
In the Fort Tejon National Park area, which could get some of the heaviest rain in Kern County, the department said sandbag sand has been made available.
It can be located in Lebec off the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp, near the Frazier fire station on West End Drive, in Lake of the Woods at Cuddy Hall and at the fire station in Pine Mountain Club on Symonds Drive.
“We urge all residents that live within the county lines to be prepared for the incoming storm,” the department said in a news release. “County residents should also take flood safety precautions and heed evacuation orders, if issued.”
The department said that it will use its ReadyKern alert system to send messages to residents regarding areas of concern if needed. Residents can also call 2-1-1 to get information on the storm.
Because this week’s system is warmer than the last few that have come to Kern County, temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have highs around 70 degrees in Bakersfield, according to the NWS. A low of 58 degrees is expected on Wednesday and 51 degrees for Thursday.
Friday is expected to be a little colder with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 45.
Bakersfield has had a wetter-than-average March, with a total of 1.09 inches of precipitation as of Monday, Oches said.
“March was one of our quieter months last year, but this year it’s been quite active,” he said. “It’s kind of the reverse type of scenario. We had a lot of precipitation prior to March last year, and this year most of the rain has been coming this month.”
While another system is expected to come into the Valley this weekend, Oches said it will likely land north of Kern County.
“Kern County’s going to be done for a while after Friday,” he said. “We’re not seeing much on the horizon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.