A tree standing at least 20 feet tall fell in downtown Tehachapi early Thursday morning. The tree fell in the directions of north and south and was completely blocking traffic on E. E Street between Mojave and South Hayes streets.
Tehachapi Police Officer Vielma said the department received a call from a resident at 8:03 a.m. When police arrived, the tree on E. E Street was fully across the street.
Sarah Rose, a resident whose house is a few feet from the tree, said she was in her house and heard a loud noise around 8 a.m. She looked outside in the front and the tree was in the street. Many termites were visible from the base of the tree.
"We need to be proactive about getting our house checked for termites," Rose said. "As a real estate broker I see this often. I will add the city and the Tehachapi Police responded really quickly."
The base of the tree was a few feet away from properties and was in a city sidewalk. City of Tehachapi staff were quickly focused on moving and cutting the tree into pieces so traffic could move safely on the street.
