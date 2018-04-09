Principals, teachers and students in the Tehachapi Unified School District have recently been discussing the pitfalls of cell phone use during school hours due to troubling social media habits, bullying and distractions that could lead to lower educational outcomes.
In the past month, Paul Kaminski, principal of Jacobsen Middle School, has been speaking with all students about why cell phone use during school hours in not allowed due to misuse of social media, but allowing students to carry the phone for a few exceptions.
Currently, students at the middle school are allowed to do carry cell phones in their backpack or on their person during school hours, but not use them without permission from teachers or going to the office to call someone.
Some questions Tehachapi News asked of students and staff were:
Are cell phones beneficial for students? What dangers do students acknowledge about social media and how can it be controlled? How does social media affect their lives? Are there positive ways cell phones help?
Some students say they use their cell phones to contact their parents, for the calculator, to do research for school topics, and to listen to music to help them concentrate, but they acknowledge the dangers as well.
“One thing I’ve noticed a lot is many people put themselves down. There are a lot of things that say ‘re-post’ if you think you’re ugly, fat, things like that,” said eighth-grader Cassie Smith. She added, “It only gives people more reasons to bully you.”
Eighth-grader Julianna Magdaleno said some people feel they have a power over others and use social media to bully others, while hiding their true identity.
“With social media, it's made us really apathetic and we have kind of hidden behind our username under social media,” Magdaleno said.
Another eighth-grader, Jack Pepaj, who had been personally bullied on social media gave his opinion.
“It's a growing virus made of germs. The more people that go on it, the more people will attack others that do not do it,” said Pepaj.
He added, “I’ve learned that there is so much more than just one problem on social media to be occurring. There is sleep problems, there is nutrition problems... The hard part is to have to overcome that. It can be very consequential to people's lives.”
Eighth-grader Jonathan Magill added that the use of the cell phone can be beneficial. “I do think it's a good communication tool, especially when you are anti-social.”
At Jacobsen Middle School, students are at times allowed to use cell phones for a calculator, research a topic, listen to music as a reward or to call their parents. They are not allowed to use the cell phone at other times and it has to be turned off, and stored on their person or in their backpack.
Parent Dottie Magill said, "Kids should have a cell phone in case of emergencies, since there are school shootings going on (in other places). However, I totally agree with the school's policy of not allowing them to use the phone for leisure time."
Dealing with problems
Kaminski, the Jacobsen principal, said he and other staff are constantly dealing with students using social media such as Snapchat and Instagram on campus. He has even had to expel and warn students who have used social media to talk negatively about other students, send inappropriate photos or use bad language. School administrators have used screen shots to capture these violations.
“If you are being bullied, whether it's on social media or whether it's here at school, you need to report it. We talk about that all the time. You need to tell somebody, it's not good for your health,” Kaminski said at recent meetings with all students before spring break.
Speeches warning students against the misuse of social media have not only taken place at assemblies, but also teachers have been discussing it in classrooms.
Mandy Fisher, an eighth-grade language arts teacher, recently hosted a classroom debate on three topics: Should age restrictions be placed on kids and cell phones? Should parents be held liable for kids' negative cell phone use? Should a two-hour time limit of screen time be placed per day?
More than 15 students commented, offering mixed views. Some said parents were unaware of dangers of social media, some kids were not mature enough, and parents should be held liable for giving their children cell phones at an early age.
Others said there shouldn't be an age restriction due to needing to find out what is going on in the world, students should not blame parents for giving them cell phones and they would agree to a time limit for cell phone use.
A student of Fisher's, J.J. Crane said, "The debates have helped me see a better life. I've been noticing more around me, like when I look out of the window and see how nice it is, or noticing my dog beside me when I'm sitting down reading a book."
Parental involvement
Fisher said some students are expressing that their parents' own cell phone use is disrupting quality time at home. While discussing the debate, students commented that their parents are telling them to limit time on cell phones, but they in turn do not stop their own personal use when eating dinner, going to the park, or doing other family activities.
"It's not just a problem with kids; parents need to be better role models," Fisher said. She added that awareness is key and as a whole the misuse of cell phones can be an addiction if the device is used when bored or stressed.
"You are learning at a very young age how to deal with stress and instead of going to a person, we are going to our devices," Fisher said. The effects of this are scary and technology has changed so fast, but it's time we did something."
